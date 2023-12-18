Stanley doctor booked for sexual abuse of woman patient

CHENNAI: The City Police have registered an FIR against a doctor of the Stanley Government Hospital for sexually harassing a woman patient after he was suspended over the issue a few days ago.

The Washermanpet All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered a case invoking six sections against Dr Gokulakrishnan after the woman’s family filed a complaint against the doctor, who is a postgraduate student.

“A notice has been issued asking him to appear for an investigation. No arrest has been made yet,” a police official said.

The victim, the wife of an auto-rickshaw driver, went to the hospital last Wednesday and was referred for a pelvic scan.

Dr Gokulakrishnan, a radiodiagnosis student, was part of a team that conducted the procedure.

While doing the examination, the doctor is alleged to have touched the victim inappropriately.

A committee of the hospital found that the doctor did not obtain written consent from the patient before examining her genital area and initiated an inquiry into the issue.

The accused doctor told the committee that he had obtained oral consent, which was rejected by the committee.

The panel suspended the doctor on Friday.

Meanwhile, based on a police complaint, a sexual harassment case was filed against the doctor.

Further investigations are on.