Standing in line for flood relief, 14-yr-old dies of epileptic attack

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl allegedly collapsed and died after she suffered an epileptic attack while waiting with her mother in a queue to collect relief materials distributed by the AIADMK in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as V Yuvashree, a class 9 student at a government-aided school in Tondiarpet, where she resides with her family. Her father, Vadivelu, is a cleanliness worker.

On Saturday, the functionaries of the AIADMK conducted a relief camp in five wards, coming under RK Nagar constituency, in which the party General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami too participated and distributed flood relief items to the public.

Yuvashree was standing in the queue with her mother, Sokkamma, when she collapsed and within seconds, she developed an epileptic seizure. The incident happened around noon. “Since she fell face down to the ground, she also suffered injuries to her face and head,” a police officer said.

She was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries. RK Nagar police have registered a case.