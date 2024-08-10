Stand a chance to win Rs 3.5 lakh with Instagram reels for 'Zero Accident Day': Chennai Traffic Police

CHENNAI: To create awareness on social media for the Zero Accident Day (ZAD) to be observed on August 26, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced an Instagram reel competition which was launched by Additional Commissioner of Traffic R Sudhakar at IIT Madras, on Friday.

Participants are invited to craft a reel that reflects a vision of a safer Chennai. They are required to follow the official Instagram account of GCTP (@chennaitrafficpolice) and create a 60 second reel on any topic related to ZAD and post them with the hashtags, #zeroaccidentday, #ZAD, #safechennai, #GCTP, and#zeroisgood. As a last step, the participants have to fill a Google form to finalise their entries.

The competition features three award categories: Rs 2 lakh for Best Influencer (Viral hit reel with the highest views), Rs 1 lakh for Best Creator (Best Reel that perfectly captures the ZAD spirit), and Rs 50,000 for Best Catalyst (Social Impact Reel with the most likes).



The selection criteria include creativity and originality, relevance to the theme and overall engagement, including likes, comments, and shares.

The submission deadline for the reels is August 20 while the winners will be announced on August 24.

"Plagiarised content will result in disqualification. Offensive language, name-calling, derogatory remarks, and/or regional slang directed at any person or community are strictly prohibited. Reels must not exceed 1 minute in duration and can be in either English or Tamil," an official release stated.