Stalls for SC/STs in fair: HC seeks reply of State, BAPASI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State and Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) to respond to a plea seeking to ensure the allocation of adequate book stalls to publishers from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the 2024 annual book fair.

Petitioners R Pradeep and Senthamizhselvi, publishers of Ezhuchchi Pathipagam and Voice of Buddha, respectively, contented that the BAPASI has denied to provide stalls to them in the previous annual book fair at the YMCA. The petitioners said that BAPASI denied them even the application form to be a permanent member. The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

The State is giving Rs 75 lakh aid to BAPASI year after year to conduct the annual book fair, but BAPASI is not providing proper representation to SC/ST communities, the petitioners said.

It was also cited that in December 2022, the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission (TNSCSTC) made a recommendation to the BAPASI and the State to encourage publishers and booksellers belonging to SC/ST by providing them with membership and also allotting them book stalls by giving preference to them to ensure reformation, inclusiveness and social justice.

However, the State and BAPASI denied the publishers and booksellers belonging to socially marginalised sections book stalls, said the petitioners.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to January 2 for the counters from the respondents.