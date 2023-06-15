Stalin to inaugurate Guindy Multi Super Speciality Hospital today

CHENNAI: The Multi Super Speciality Hospital, which was constructed in Guindy, Chennai, will be officially opened on Thursday (June 15), by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The entire hospital is illuminated with vibrant lights in preparation for the opening ceremony.

There will likely be participation from ministers, lawmakers, state legislators, and members of the public.

Special surgery departments for heart, chest, kidney, brain neurology, blood vessels, intestinal-gastric, cancer are also set up in this multi-disciplinary hospital.

It was slated to be opened on June 3 in honour of M. Karunanidhi's 100th birthday. CM Stalin went to New Delhi and personally invited the President Droupadi Murmu.

The facility was initially scheduled to open on June 5. But the inauguration was postponed due to the President's visit to Serbia. After obtaining the President's date, efforts were made on behalf of the government to open the hospital on June 15.

Chief Minister had announced that the Multi-Super Speciality Hospital would be set up at the King Disease Prevention Research Center in Guindy, Chennai. Subsequently the hospital with 1,000 bedded facility has been constructed at a cost of Rs.230 crore on a total area of ​​4.89 acres with ground floor and 3 buildings of 6 floors covering 51,429 sq.ft.