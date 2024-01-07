Stalin sports a suit to woo investors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin left no stone unturned, even if it meant sporting a new look, to make the grand Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 a grand success.

An otherwise white veshti and shirt clad Stalin was all decked up in a well-tailored full blue suit to impress the international and domestic investors who converged at the Chennai Trade Centre to invest and study the viability to invest in the State.

Stalin, in fact, did not mind disclosing the intention behind his new look on dais either. Delivering his inaugural address at the GIM 2024, Stalin said, “I normally wear a suit only when I travel overseas. Today I chose to wear it since the whole world (people from all over the world) are here today.” Apparently wary of drizzle since the morning, attempting to briefly prove a dampener for the conclave, a smart Stalin said, “It has been raining here since morning. I felt that it would also rain investments here.”