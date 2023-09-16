Stalin sends out an oblique political message posing with Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sent out an indirect political statement in a picture of him standing next to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy.

He captioned the picture "#INDIA will win! #CWC2023".

Reading between the lines, his supporters have been posting comments such as "We will win both the World Cup and the Red Fort." While his detractors commented, "Bharatadesam will win" and "India will win not I.N.D.IA."



This development follows the "India vs. Bharat" debate that has set the political discourse in recent days. Ever since the parties that are opposed to BJP have floated the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc (known by its acronym INDIA), the saffron party has displayed proclivity towards the usage of "Bharat" instead of "India".

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is just days away, and the World Cup trophy is currently in the TN capital city Chennai, before it is sent to various other cities.