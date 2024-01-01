Lyricist Vairamuthu finds the real reason behind torrential rains than IMD: Stalin

CHENNAI: Comparing the Indian Meteorological Department with the lyricist and poet Vairamuthu, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the lyricist Vairamuthu has pointed out the real reasons behind the recent torrential rainfall in his 'Maha Kavithai' book, where the IMD failed to point out.

"The IMD officials have said that there will be heavy rains. But, they did not say how heavy the rainfall would be. Vairamuthu has pointed out the real reasons behind the torrential rainfall in his 'Maha Kavithai' book," Stalin said while delivering the keynote address at the 70-year-old Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu's 'Maha Kavithai' book launch here, alluding to the recent unprecedented rainfall in southern districts of the State.

"He (Vairamuthu) says that if the geological and astronomical changes are not taken into account, the five elements of nature (earth, air, fire, water, and ether) will also be reversed. Earth, air, water, and ether are polluted and the environment has changed," he observed.

Pointing out the various measures taken by his government to control and manage the alarming climate change, Stalin said, "Climate change is going to be the biggest threat we face. Various international studies and summits suggest that carbon balance should be achieved by 2050 in order to face climate change and limit its impact. When the DMK comes to power in 2021, we are taking various measures that no other state in India has taken. No other state in India is so focused on climate change. Recent Cyclonic storm and floods have drawn more attention to ecological issues. Similarly, Vairamuthu's great book also seems to increase the concern for the Pancha Bhoota (the five elements of nature)."

Subsequently, Stalin urged the veteran poet to translate his 'Maha Kavithai' book into English and to deliver the history of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi as a poem.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram received the first copy of the 'Maha Kavithai' book from Stalin at the launch event. Indian scientist Mylswamy Annadurai, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan, and Ministers were present.