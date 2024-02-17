Stalin releases My stamp to commemorate 25th Founder's Day of a pvt hospital

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released a stamp in commemoration of the 25th Founder's Day of a private hospital in the city on Saturday.



The customised My stamp was released to commemorate 25 years of Integrity in Healthcare by the MIOT hospital.

The hospital appreciated the support of CM and Kalaignar M Karunanidhi as they celebrated 25 years in healthcare.

Of the various innovations introduced in healthcare in Tamil Nadu, the hospital has performed the first Radiofrequency Ablation procedure in Tamil Nadu for a thyroid nodule.

Founded by senior orthopedist Dr. PVA Mohandas, the hospital has expanded from a 70-bed trauma hospital in 1999 to a 1,000-bed hospital.



The fracture treatment using the Tibia Nail Advanced System for the first time in India was also introduced by the hospital, which was appreciated by the government.

Earlier in 2009, CM had launched the MIOT Organ Drive, as an initiative to drive organ donation in Tamil Nadu and extend the reach of the State's government's organ donation programme. He also inaugurated the MIOT Rehab Centre in 2022.