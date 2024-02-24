Stalin released a coffee table book on Chennai Corporation 'Caring for Chennai'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday released a coffee table book on Chennai Corporation titled 'Caring for Chennai'.

The book unfolds across 17 enlightening chapters. Chapter 1 delves into the genesis of the Corporation, tracing its origins to September 29, 1688, under the stewardship of the visionary Chairman of the East India Company, Sir Josiah Child.

The book also has the narrative plunges into the myriad facets of the Chennai Corporation's endeavors from fiscal management and urban expansion to the stewardship of vital services such as water supply, flood control, sanitation, public health, and education.



"The coffee table book on the Chennai Corporation is a brief yet comprehensive volume dedicated to the history and development of this civic body from its founding in 1688 till today. It talks about all the departments, their individual histories, and also about the past functions of the corporation. It is a slim volume that will serve as a compendium for all those wanting to know about the corporation and its very rich history," said V Sriram, the author of the book.