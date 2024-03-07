Stalin praises former DMK Gen Secy Anbazhagan

CHENNAI: On the death anniversary of DMK's former General Secretary Anbazhagan, Chief Minister MK Stalin penned a heartfelt note about him on Twitter.

Stalin in his statement, said, "It is the death anniversary of Anbazhagan, an exemplary of determination, unwavering commitment towards principles, indelible fame, unchanging camaraderie to youngsters."

He was with me through every stage of my life, from the Gopalapuram DMK youth period to the day I was declared the DMK president during the general assembly. In my heart, he will always remain! He will lead us with his principles.