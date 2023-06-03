Stalin pays floral tributes to M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniv

CHENNAI: With the party's decision to keep the celebrations low on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's 100th birth anniversary, CM Stalin and DMK leaders visited his memorial site at the Marina beach in Chennai to pay respects.

Stalin along with A Raja, Duraimurugan, TR Baalu, KN Nehru, Ponmudy and EV Velu paid floral tributes to M Karunanidhi. They also visited former CM CN Annadurai's memorial site to pay their respects.

