Stalin pays floral tributes to M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniv

He visited the memorial sites of M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jun 2023 9:21 AM GMT
Stalin pays floral tributes to M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniv
MK Stalin paying respects to portrait of M Karunanidhi at the Gopalapuram residence.

CHENNAI: With the party's decision to keep the celebrations low on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's 100th birth anniversary, CM Stalin and DMK leaders visited his memorial site at the Marina beach in Chennai to pay respects.

Stalin along with A Raja, Duraimurugan, TR Baalu, KN Nehru, Ponmudy and EV Velu paid floral tributes to M Karunanidhi. They also visited former CM CN Annadurai's memorial site to pay their respects.

Online Desk

