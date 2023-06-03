Begin typing your search...
Stalin pays floral tributes to M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniv
He visited the memorial sites of M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai.
CHENNAI: With the party's decision to keep the celebrations low on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's 100th birth anniversary, CM Stalin and DMK leaders visited his memorial site at the Marina beach in Chennai to pay respects.
முத்தமிழறிஞர் கலைஞர் அவர்களின் 100ஆவது பிறந்தநாளையொட்டி, சென்னை, மெரினா கடற்கரையில் அமைந்துள்ள பேரறிஞர் அண்ணா மற்றும் முத்தமிழறிஞர் கலைஞர் ஆகியோரின் நினைவிடங்களில் மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் மலர்தூவி மரியாதை செலுத்தினார். pic.twitter.com/Htm1yJTAhF— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 3, 2023
Stalin along with A Raja, Duraimurugan, TR Baalu, KN Nehru, Ponmudy and EV Velu paid floral tributes to M Karunanidhi. They also visited former CM CN Annadurai's memorial site to pay their respects.
Next Story