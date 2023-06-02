Stalin meets music maestro Ilaiyaraja on his birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja at his office in Kodambakkam to congratulate him on his 80th birthday. Stalin felicitated the legendary composer by wearing a gold shawl and presented a book.

Stalin was accompanied by senior ministers KN Nehru and Ponmudy.



Ilaiyaraja is a well-known Indian musician, composer, arranger, conductor, orchestrator, instrumentalist, lyricist, and singer.



He was born on June 2, 1943, and is best known for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He is nothing short of a legend, having composed songs for over a thousand films, and a career spanning four decades.

