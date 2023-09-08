Stalin inaugurates Chennai Traffic Police’s Rescue vehicle VEERA

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday flagged off Greater Chennai Traffic Police’s accident victims rescue vehicle - VEERA (Vehicle for Extrication in Emergency Rescue and Accidents)at the state headquarters.

City Police claimed that this is the first time in the country such an intervention has been planned by a traffic police unit.

“Greater Chennai Traffic Police has always been in forefront to reduce road accidents and save lives of road accident victims. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has emphasized the need of saving each and every life in road accidents through the scheme “INNUYIR KAAPOM-NAMMAI KAAKKUM 48,” an official release stated.

As a part of our ongoing mission to make our roads safe, a unique and a pioneering effort has been made where a rescue vehicle has been developed to save road accident victims trapped inside mangled and crashed vehicle, the release added.

This is a pilot project on extrication of road accident victims from crashed/mangled vehicles with all necessary equipments for rescuing trapped victims by a team of well-trained police personnel.

This initiative is a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) project in collaboration with Hyundai Glovis and Isuzu Motors Pvt. Ltd., The Tamil Nadu Highways Department and IIT Madras are lending their expertise and support for this project.