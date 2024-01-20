Begin typing your search...

Stalin flags off 100 BS-VI buses

Additionally, State transport department made arrangements to newly procure 1,666 buses and to operate.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jan 2024 7:33 AM GMT
Chief Minister MK Stalin (Right)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 100 BS-VI buses on Saturday from Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Head Office) in Pallavan Salai for public usage.

Also, BS-VI buses are less polluting and has high engine capacity.

BS-VI busState transport departmentMK StalinMetropolitan Transport CorporationMTCBS-VI buses
Online Desk

