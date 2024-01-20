Begin typing your search...
Stalin flags off 100 BS-VI buses
Additionally, State transport department made arrangements to newly procure 1,666 buses and to operate.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 100 BS-VI buses on Saturday from Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Head Office) in Pallavan Salai for public usage.
Also, BS-VI buses are less polluting and has high engine capacity.
