Stalin donates books to Prison libraries

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin donated 1,500 books to the Prison libraries in the state.

Stalin donated the books to the prison authorities in the presence of state law minister S Regupathy and state home secretary P Amutha at a function held in the state secretariat. The state government has set up libraries in Central prisons, women's prisons and the Borstal School in Pudukottai district jail to encourage reading habits among prison inmates and reduce their stress and reform them. Based on the advice of the CM, the state prison department opened stalls in all book fairs in the state and received over a lakh books donated in the fairs.

The state government has also allocated Rs 2.08 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal to develop the prison libraries in the state.