Stalin distributed incentives & appreciation certificates to cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday distributed incentives and certificates of appreciation to 3,449 cleanliness workers at the Ripon Building.

The workers from various districts of Tamil Nadu were involved in garbage removal work in the areas affected due to cyclone Michaung.

The workers were given Rs 4,000 each, and the state government allocated Rs 1.37 lakh.

At least 3,449 cleanliness workers from Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Vellore, Salem, Tirupur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Trichy districts were called to carry out cleaning work and remove regular and garden waste in the city.

Heavy rains due to cyclone Michaung caused damages in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

More than 1 crore people were affected by this natural calamity. Field surveys are being carried out under the supervision of ministers and government officials and necessary relief is being provided in the flood-affected areas. Renovation work is also being carried out rapidly on a wartime basis, said a press release.

Residents in the flood affected areas were rescued and stayed in relief camps. They were provided with essential items such as food, drinking water, medicine, blankets and mats, and medical camps are also being conducted to protect them from the monsoon diseases.

Municipal administration minister KN Nehru, Mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Municipal administration and water supply department chief secretary K Karthikeyan, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, senior officials and ward councillors were part of the event at Ripon Building on Tuesday.