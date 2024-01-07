Stalin announces modern film city in Poonamallee at Rs 500 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced that a modern film city spread across 140 acres would be developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore near Chennai.

Speaking at the Kalaignar Centenary celebration organized by South Indian Film Artists Association (SIAA) among the various associations of the Tamil tinsel world at Guindy, Stalin said, “Accepting the request made by Kamal Haasan on behalf of the Tamil tinsel world with me personally, a modern film city spread across 140 acres would be developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore in Poonamallee."

"The modern film city would consist of a huge LED wall, animation, VFX, production and post-production facilities and a five-star hotel," the CM added, leaving the who’s who of Kollywood, mainly Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan virtually impressed.

Stalin also said that four shooting facilities are to be developed at Rs 25 crore in MGR Film City in the Dravidian model regime led by him.

Citing the association between Kollywood and his family from the days of Kalaignar Karunanidhi and most recently Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who had acted in a few movies till some months ago, Stalin said that even his Cabinet was close to the Tamil cinema world and his government was always ready to fulfil the requests of Kollywood.

