Staff at centre tie up 3-yr-old in pretext of speech therapy

CHENNAI: A three-year-old child admitted to a child therapy care centre in Egmore for speech therapy was found with his hands and legs tied when a family member went to pick up the child after a therapy session on Thursday, much to their shock.

Egmore police are investigating the allegations based on a complaint by the child’s father, Syed Nawaz (27), a software engineer and a resident of Thousand Lights area.

Syed Nawaz had signed up his three-year-old for a speech and cognitive development education program at the private centre in Egmore for the last six months. The sessions are for an hour every day.

According to the complaint filed by Syed, the child’s grandfather found him with his hands tied to his back and feet tied up together and the child was crying profusely.

When the grandfather questioned about the same, he was told that it is a technique in speech therapy. Further investigations are on.