SSI transferred to vacancy reserve for misbehaviour with ministerial staff

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old Special Sub-inspector (SSI) with the city police has been transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR) pending investigation after allegations of him misbehaving with a woman ministerial staff working in Choolaimedu police station. The SSI has been identified as Prabha Shankar, attached to the crime wing at Choolaimedu police station. The woman was engaged as a data entry operator at the police station. On Monday evening, the police official who engaged in small talk with the staff touched her inappropriately and allegedly kissed her. Irate over his behaviour, the woman staff approached senior police officials after which an internal enquiry was conducted as per the directions of higher officials. “Our investigations revealed that the allegations were true. He has been transferred to VR, “ a senior police officer said.