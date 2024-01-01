SSI dies of health complications on New Year's Eve

CHENNAI: A city policeman died after he developed health complications while at his home in Kilpauk on New Year's Eve.

The deceased was identified as K Nagabooshanam (45), a special sub-inspector, attached as a writer with the Dog squad of the city police.

He lived with his family at the Kilpauk police quarters.

During the early hours of Sunday, Nagabooshanam suffered from breathing difficulties all of a sudden and fell off his bed. His family members rushed to his aid and moved him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital nearby where he was declared as dead on arrival.

Kilpauk Police recovered his body and moved it to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the SSI was diabetic for the past two years.

He is survived by his wife, Nandhini (40) and two daughters- Sangamitra (14) and Sambavi (12).