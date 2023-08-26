SRO staff seek Rs 1 lakh to cancel fake registration docus, arrested

CHENNAI: The sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested the data entry operator and office assistant of Kancheepuram sub-register office who demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for cancelling a fake registration, on Friday.

According to sources, Ulaganathan of Chennai approached the Kancheepuram district registrar’s office in Orikkai seeking to cancel the fake documents using which the land owned by his mother-in-law was registered.

He said that a few people forged the documents and registered the land in their name. Instead of processing the application, Naveen Kumar, the office assistant in the Kancheepuram registrar’s office, asked Ulaganathan to pay him Rs 1 lakh to cancel the bogus registration. Aggrieved by this, Ulaganathan filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police.

As per the plan that they prepared, Ulaganathan went to the registrar’s office on Friday evening with the money. When Naveen Kumar and Santhosh Babu, the data entry operator, accepted the money, the DVAC officials nabbed them red-handed. Both of them were arrested.