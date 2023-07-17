SRM’s fashion designing students hold Designer’s Runway in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: The Fashion Designing department in the College of Science and Humanities at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram, organised the ‘Designer’s Runway’ in association with ‘Mozhi, the designer’s club at the TRP auditorium.

Fashion designer-cum-celebrity stylist Anu Parthasarathy, Ashwini Krishna – CEO - Baavinchi-Bespoke Studio, Jack Prabakaran, founder-CEO of Simaf productions, and Swapna, assistant manager, Lakme Academy, Chennai, were the guests of the day.

Mementos were given, followed by a dance performance, stand-up show, fashion shows and prize distribution