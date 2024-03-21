SRMIST invites applications for athletes for admission under sports quota

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology invites applications for trials for various sports and games, track and field, and indoor sports from April 4 to April 10 for admission under sports Quota at Kattankulathur campus.

It is to be noted that some of SRM's current and former students have brought laurels to India by representing the country and securing medals in many international events.

The schedule of Sports Quota Selection Trials for students seeking admission in Engineering, Management, Science and Humanities, Hotel Management and Law is as follows:

Young athletes who have represented Tamil Nadu and India can take part in the selection trials along with their certificates, and testimonials.