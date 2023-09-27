SRM Vadapalani organises entrepreneurship summit

CHENNAI: The Entrepreneurship Summit “INNOVRITI 2023 – Innovate Implement Improve” was organised by the Faculty of Management, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani campus in association with Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd (TIIC) and Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation on Tuesday.

The summit attracted leading innovators in the Entrepreneurial Realm, Investors, and aspiring Entrepreneurs in uniting their passion for innovation and drive for success. The event has been aimed at facilitating a collaborative environment for students through the “UDYAMEE” cell of the Department where their potential is transformed into action.

CK Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder, of Naturals Salon and Spa emphasised the importance of innovation and felt nostalgic about his father who pioneered the Sachet revolution. He called the entrepreneurs as new age freedom fighters and encouraged the students to find an opportunity in every problem.

Dr Shantanu Patil, Associate Director, DEI, SRMIST shed light on how DEI empowered the Industries in increasing their existing process efficiency and IPR filing process.