SRM Run 7.0 organised for a harmonious world

CHENNAI: SRM Run 7.0 marathon organised by SRM Aarush as an integral part of the National Level Techno-Management Fest with the Theme “Lifestyle for Environment” spotlighted the institute’s unwavering commitment to sustainable living and proactive measures for a more harmonious world.

The tagline, “Sustainable Living, Harmony in Action”, embodies the collective goal to drive change through efforts. The marathon also played a pivotal role in fostering sportsmanship and a sense of healthy competition among the student community.

More than 5,000 enthusiastic individuals ran approximately 5.3 kilometers. The event was presided over by the pride of India, and alumni of SRMIST, Kovvuri Sudheshna Reddy, who represented SRM Institute of Science and Technology among all India Universities in the field of sports. He participated and flagged off the marathon.

Other dignitaries who attended the event included the Director of Sports, Dr R Mohana Krishnan, Director of Communications, R Nandakumar, Associate Director of Campus Life Dr V Thirumurugan and Convenor of Aaruush and Director of Alumni Affairs, Dr A Rathinam.