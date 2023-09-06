SRM organises chess, yoga

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram, College of Science and Humanities organised a State Level Inter School ‘Chess and Yoga Tournament’ in commemoration of National Sports Day.

S Niranjan, co-chairman, SRM Group of Institution, Chennai Ramapuram and Tiruchy inaugurated and declared the tournament and wished all the participants good luck.

This was followed by the Chief Director, Dr N Sethuraman, who highlighted the importance that SRM gives to Yoga and sport and quoted the past media records holding testimonials.

The Chess and Yoga competitions were held simultaneously in two different venues. 78 schools from all over Tamil Nadu participated in the tournament. Overall 214 students participated inYoga and 428 students participated in the Chess tournament.

The students were divided into four age categories -- Under 11, Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17. Each participant performed 5 asanas in yoga and played 5 rounds in chess based on which the final judgment was made.

The chief guest for the event was Grandmaster RR Laxman, Former Commonwealth Chess Champion.

The Welcome address was delivered by Dr SaravananV, Vice Principal Academic and he mentioned how this was the very first sports event organised by the College of Science and Humanities.