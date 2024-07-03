SRM IST students pledge to combat drug abuse

CHENNAI: Students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) pledged to combat the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. At a function held at SRM IST Kattankulathur, P Aravindhan, IPS, Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, delivered an inspiring speech that created awareness among students about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

He also delivered a pledge that was duly sworn in by students of various clubs and student organisations of SRM IST, including the National Service Scheme (NSS). The event continued with lively interactive sessions with students who shared their experiences of how the menace of substance and drug abuse was wrecking society, and harming careers of youth. B Pharm students made e-poster presentations and showcased videos on drug abuse.

Dr V Chitra, Dean of SRM College of Pharmacy, SRMIST, welcomed the gathering for the event held at Hippocrates Auditorium (IIIrd Floor) of SRM Medical College and Research Centre. Dr V Thirumurugan, Associate Director of Campus Life, Dr T Lakshmanan, NSS Coordinator, R Nandhakumar, Director of Communications, and Dr M Jagadeesan, Assistant Professor and NSS Programme Officer, among others, were also present.

SRIHER organises health camp for kids

The Rotaract Club of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai conducted a multidisciplinary health camp screening over 550 children of Sethu Baskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ambattur of children in the age group of 8 to 15.

Around 150 doctors and paramedics of paediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, audiology and speech-language therapy, physiotherapy, mind-body medicine and lifestyle sciences, occupational therapy, microbiology, and clinical nutrition examined the children and gave the assessment report.

Sherifa, Asia Pacific Records Officer for the World Record Union scrutinised the event and declared it as a new World record and the certificate and medal were received by Rtr Arun Subramanian, President of the Rotaract Club of SRIHER, Rtr Dr Yashwanth SP, Joint Secretary, in the presence Dr Surendran P, Medical Superintendent of Sri Ramachandra Hospitals, Dr RB Sudagar Singh Medical Director of Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Dr RC Perumal, HoD, Audiology & Speech Language Pathology, Dr DC Mathangi, Faculty Co-ordinator, Rotaract club SRIHER, along with other board members.