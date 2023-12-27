SRM IST alumni told to engage actively with institution

CHENNAI: Former students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology appealed to the current batch of students to channelise their energy towards becoming entrepreneurs, establishing startups, and generating opportunities for others.

Speaking at the Alumni Day, 2023 celebrations held at SRM IST in Kattankulathur, the former students said there were plenty of opportunities for the current students of science, engineering, and technology to give wings to their innovations and establish their units.

In his address, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), SRM IST, appealed to alumni to engage more actively and frequently with the institution

and their department, especially with the current batch of students. “The current batch of students is very aspirational. Your interaction with them and your help to make them come up in life will be a great service to the institution,”Dr Sathyanarayanan remarked.

Stating that he was elated to be present at the event and amid the alumni who felt that SRM was part of their lives, Dr Sathyanarayanan said occasions like Alumni Day celebrations served as a good platform for the former students to get connected, their former faculty, and students from other departments and other batches whom they would not have met during their course of education at the campus.