SRIHER hosts medical education conference

CHENNAI: A three-day international conference on medical education SRIMEDCON 2024 was held at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) where over 200 medical educators from India and abroad discussed innovative approaches to promote excellence in medical education.

Chancellor VR Venkataachalam inaugurated a virtual reality lab for simulation learning for medical and para-medical students.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Makani Purva, Professor of Simulation, Hull York Medical School, UK said, “Simulation can be an answer to many of our challenges in medical education and healthcare delivery. Simulation education itself faces many challenges like which competencies can be taught in it and can it promote evidence based healthcare delivery”.

Earlier, Dr K Balaji Singh, Dean, Medical College said the pre-conference workshops discussed important subjects like designing programmatic assessment, training clinical skills and certification of skills, crafting educational quality indicators for global and national ranking, imparting effective research and publication in medical education and enhancing clinical skills through simulation.