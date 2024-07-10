SRIHER holds workshop on radiation exposure

CHENNAI: A three-day Indo-US workshop on ‘Biomarkers in radiation exposure’ was held at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) and discussed emerging promising tools for screening affected people during a nuclear event.

Inaugurating Dr Guy Garty, Director, Radiological Research Accelerator Facility and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, Columbia University said that currently, even large cytogenetic laboratory networks can only analyse some hundreds of samples a day.

The Columbia centre has developed a miniaturised and automated blood-based biodosimetry assay that can be performed on 96 well plates using robotic platforms. During nuclear events many people not exposed to radiation could also rush and block hospitals, rendering treatment to the really exposed people difficult”.

To help triage a large number of people during such situations this centre has developed rapid yes/no tests similar to COVID tests and is awaiting FDA approval.