Sri Lankan Airlines flight to Colombo cancelled due to technical snag

The Sri Lankan Airlines flight to Colombo was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 130 passengers at 3 am.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jan 2024 3:54 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Airlines flight to Colombo was cancelled following a technical snag on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan Airlines flight to Colombo was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 130 passengers at 3 am. Most of the passengers arrived at the Chennai airport at midnight and were waiting to board the flight.

However, the Sri Lankan Airlines flight which was supposed to arrive from Colombo at 2 am was cancelled at the last minute following a technical snag.

Though Sri Lankan Airlines passed information to the passengers regarding the cancellation more than 100 passengers did not receive the information and they reached the airport and argued with the staff at the counter for not providing the proper information.

Later many of them transferred their tickets to other airlines and some of them cancelled their tickets and received refund.

