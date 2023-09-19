SR removes newly laid tiles from Pallavaram station FoB, irks public

CHENNAI: Commuters are fuming with anger as the Southern Railway removed tiles that were laid on foot over bridge (FoB) inside Pallavaram railway station.

Syed Shamsudeen, an activist based in Pallavaram, said that new tiles were laid on August 1.

“After a month, the tiles were removed by the workers and they were damaged. The authorities have wasted tax payers money,” he said.

He added that the railway authorities refused to reveal the reason for removing newly laid tiles on the foot over bridge and there is no clarity whether the tiles will be re-laid or not.

“The authorities should take action immediately to re-lay the tiles,” he said.

Syed Shamsudeen also pointed out that eastern side of Pallavaram railway station is poorly lit due to insufficient lights.

“There are no lights for two years on the spot. Complaints were raised to the railway authorities two years. They assured that the lights will installed soon, but no action taken for the past 2 years,” he riled.

Moreover, commuters are made to wait under the sun as no shelter has been provided on the additional Platform No 1.

“The commuters are forced to get exposed in rains too owing to the lack of shelter on the additional platform. Lack of lights and shelter are affecting women and elderly commuters.

Authorities should take action to rectify the issues,” he urged.