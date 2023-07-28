SR announces two weekly special trains for Onam, Velankanni festivals

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced two weekly special fare special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the Velankanni & Onam festivals.



Train no 06039 Ernakulam – Velankanni Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam at 13.10 hrs on 28th August, 04th and 11th September (Mondays) and reach Velankanni at 05.40 hrs the next day (3 Services).

Train no 06040 Velankanni – Ernakulam Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Velankanni at 18.40 hrs on 29th August, 05th, and 12th September (Tuesdays) and reach Ernakulam at 11.40 hrs the next day (3 Services).

The train would consist of an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, seven sleeper class, and two general second-class coaches.

Train no 06020 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Velankanni Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.25 hrs on 23rd, 30th August, 06th September (Wednesday) and reach Velankanni at 04.00 hrs the next day (3 Services).

Train no 06019 Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Velankanni at 18.40 hrs on 24th, 31st August, and 07th September (Thursday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 07.30 hrs the next day (3 Services).

The trains would consist of two AC tier-II, three AC tier-III, four tier-III Economy, six Sleeper, and two General Second class coaches.

Advance reservations for the above festival special fare specials will open at 08.00 hrs on 29th July, a statement issued by SR said.