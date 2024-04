SR announces special trains between Chennai and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Sunday announced special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06789 Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 12.45 hrs on 22nd April and reach Tirunelveli at 00.45 hrs. The train passes through Tambaram, Villupuram, Dindigul and Madurai. The coach composition is of one AC two tier coach, two AC three tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

For the people arriving at Kilambakkam bus stand on Monday, Chennai division operates ten EMU passenger specials from Tambaram and ten from Kattankulathur which will stop at all stations in between Tambaram and Kattankulathur i.e., Perungalathur, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery and Potheri in both directions, according to a Southern Railway statement.