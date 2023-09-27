Spreading the love for Tamil language, one pazhamozhi at a time

CHENNAI: With a profound commitment to passing on India’s wisdom, art, and languages to the younger generation, Charanya Kumar founded Chittam just a few months ago. Chittam specialises in crafting board games and card games, each a vibrant tapestry reflecting the diverse cultural heritage of India.

Reflecting on her journey, Charanya shares, “I have been working in this industry for three years. During this time, while researching and working on board games, I came to appreciate the immense value our Indian culture and wisdom hold.

This wisdom transcends time and is eternally applicable to our lives. I wanted to find a way to impart it to the next generation, not just in a fun manner but also in a way that would resonate with them.

Charanya Kumar

Thus, Chittam was born.” One of their most recent creations, ‘Pa(r)tti Talks,’ stands as a testament to Chittam’s unwavering dedication to preserving and celebrating regional cultures within India.

This distinctive board game revolves around Tamil proverbs and strives to bridge generational gaps while spreading love and wisdom in the Tamil language. “Pa(r)tti Talks is a first-of-its-kind in the Indic games space,” Charanya explains.

“It’s a board game that is not only in the Tamil language but is also based on a beloved aspect of Tamil culture. The game takes players through the vast and evocative world of Tamil proverbs.

As one moves across the board, teams try to guess the pazhamozhi that their teammates are acting out or drawing, or they collaborate to decipher clues related to pazhamozhi.” For children, ‘Pa(r)tti Talks’ offers a delightful portal into the world of Tamil proverbs, each brimming with folk wisdom and cultural significance.

Charanya emphasises, “The pazhamozhis that our paatis (grandmothers) keep using are little capsules full of rich meaning, and they also evoke the distinct flavour of our culture.

Knowing and using these proverbs in casual conversation builds bonds - they are like secret codes that only those ‘on the inside’ know!” Chittam’s innovative approach to cultural preservation has extended its influence beyond board games.

Schools in Noida and Coimbatore have embraced Chittam’s games, incorporating them into the classroom experience. Charanya proudly notes, “This is a distinctive and whimsical method of introducing Tamil language and culture to our children.

In an era when children are growing increasingly distant from their grandparents, ‘Pa(r)tti Talks’ serves as a fulfilling way to bring generations closer.” The Pa(r)tti Talks game kit includes a booklet of proverbs and instructions available in both Tamil and English.

This bilingual approach ensures accessibility for those less familiar with the language and creates a welcoming environment for grandparents and grandchildren to bond, play, and learn together.

In addition to ‘Pa(r)tti Talks,’ Chittam offers a diverse range of engaging games such as ‘Bharata Vilas,’ ‘Sarathi,’ ‘Bommalattam,’ and ‘Neivedya.’ Each of these games aligns with Chittam’s overarching mission: to disseminate the love of Indian culture, one educational and playful experience at a time.