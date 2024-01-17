Begin typing your search...

Spotted deer run over by vehicle in Guindy

Commuters alerted Guindy police about the dead animal on Wednesday morning.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jan 2024 9:13 PM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: A spotted deer was killed in a road accident on Sardar Patel Road in Guindy, in a suspected case of hit-and-run.

Police secured the carcass and sent it for post-mortem after alerting the forest authorities. They suspect the deer to have crossed the road from the Raj Bhavan campus in an attempt to run towards Gandhi Mandapam road when it got hit by a vehicle.

Police are perusing the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the vehicle in the accident.

DTNEXT Bureau

