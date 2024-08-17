Spotlight on aspiring filmmakers

CHENNAI: Lightz On, a channel for aspiring filmmakers, recently conducted a short film contest in Chennai. The sixth edition of the festival witnessed the participation of a Malaysian Tamil short film and a Malayalam short film.

The winners were selected and the awards witnessed the presence of various successful filmmakers of 2023 including Madonne Ashwin, Vinayak of Good Night fame, Por Thozhil's Vignesh Raja, Prabhu Ram Vyas, actors Kannan Ravi and Soundarajan and cinematographer Sridhar. Lightz On aims to guide the aspirants to enter the world of cinema and have started conducting one-minute short film contest to recognise the talents.

The event took place at AF Madras in Nungambakkam.