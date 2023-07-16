Spl officer inspects SWD works in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tambaram corporation special officer John Louis visited East Tambaram and Sembakkam to monitor the stormwater drainage works that are being carried out ahead of the monsoon.

The state government had planned to construct stormwater drainage for 12,461 kilometres in all five zones in Tambaram corporation at the estimate of Rs 37.59 core. The initiative was taken by the government to ensure the public does not face any water logging problems in Tambaram during the monsoon later this year.

On Saturday the special officer John Louis visited Jain Nagar, Kavery Street, Ganja Street, Sriram Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Pandian Street, Bhavani Street and several other streets in East Tambaram and Sembakkam and requested the corporation officials and workers to speed up the work and complete it soon. He also visited IAF Road and monitored the SWD works.

During the visit, the Tambaram John Louis was accompanied by the Tambaram corporation commissioner R Alagumeena and engineers of the Corporation.