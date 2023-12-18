Spl drive against offenders: 27 theft cases solved by Chennai cops in one week

CHENNAI: In the last one week, city police have successfully cracked 27 cases of theft and arrested 46 persons involved in automobiles, mobile phones and chain snatching.

Police seized 13 cellphones, four motorcycles, and 26 gram gold jewels, and Rs 4.92 cash.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore had ordered Inspectors to be vigilant and carry out Drive Against Crime Offenders (DACO) to identify and arrest the automobile and mobile phone snatching cases in Greater Chennai police limits.

In the last seven days from December 10 to December 16, police solved 27 cases and secured stolen iPhones and two motorcycles from the accused. Greater Chennai Police will continue to keep a close watch and stringent action will be taken as per law against automobile theft and cellphone snatching offenders, an official release stated.