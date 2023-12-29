Spinal cord tumour removed successfully at Kauvery Hospital

CHENNAI: A 28-hour surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team of surgeons at Kauvery Hospital on a patient who had previously undergone three surgeries in Bangalore to address a challenging spinal cord tumour situated near the neck. Unfortunately, these surgeries did not give him relief from the symptoms, and the tumor continued to grow extensively, affecting the base of the skull and the entire neck.

Dr Balamurali, Head of Spine Surgery at the hospital was consulted and said that the surgery required two stages of approach, with the unique challenge of having to split the mandible jaw bone and navigate intricate blood vessels. The tumour that develops in the nervous system, originating from the spinal nerve was identified.”

The first surgery lasted for 14 hours and resulted in the removal of approximately 50 per cent of the tumour. Due to the complexity and significant blood loss, the second stage of the procedure was planned for another 14-hour procedure to ensure the patient’s safety and stability. Following the successful surgery, the patient regained his mobility, was free from neck pain.