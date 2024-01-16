SPG Commandos reach Chennai airport ahead of PM visit

CHENNAI: Following the arrival of Prime Minister Modi on Friday to Chennai, SPG Commandos reached the Chennai airport and a meeting was held in the airport to make the security arrangements ahead of the PM's visit.

Prime Minister Modi will be arriving in Chennai on Friday for the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled in the evening and the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the Chennai airport at noon. Later after the inauguration ceremony, he will be staying in the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. Then on Saturday morning, he would depart for Delhi on a special flight.

Following that on Tuesday the SPG Commandos arrived at the Chennai airport and a meeting was held in the old airport about the security arrangements ahead of the PM visit.

The high government officials, police officers and airport officials were present in the meeting.