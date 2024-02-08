Spend time reading at parks, thanks to GCC’s street libraries

CHENNAI: As part of promoting literacy and inculcating reading habits among the denizens, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will set up street libraries in north Chennai parks. The initiative is expected to attract more visitors to these parks as well.

The pilot project will see two parks in north Chennai, May Day Park in Egmore and Ragavendra Park in Choolai, getting the library facility. The project will be scaled up to other parks, including those in central and south Chennai, based on the response.

“There are only a few libraries in the region. A majority of the parks are near slum areas in north Chennai and are frequented by kids and the aged. The street libraries would help improve the reading ability and educate them,” Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Theja told DT Next.

“We will stock up on books of all genres and people can read them for free. Initially, the security guards will be responsible for maintaining the books. Later, based on the feedback, a dedicated person for the purpose,” said Ravi. He further said those willing shall contribute books to the corporation which can be used in the park libraries.

“It is a welcome initiative for the people of north Chennai. It will come in handy for students in developing reading habits. However, the corporation should ensure the facility, and the park itself, are maintained properly,” opined Vasanth Kumar, a resident who runs an educational trust in Tondiarpet.