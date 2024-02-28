Speed breaker ends man's life infront of his kids in mishap

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident A 34-year-old father died in front of his two children as he lost control of the bike since the speed breaker was too high and did not have any reflectors in Chitlapakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased Govindaraj of Selam was working as a wage worker in Tambaram and staying in Chitlapakkam. Govindaraj was married and had three children.

On Tuesday night Govindaraj was travelling on his bike with his two sons on the Sarav Mangala Nagar in Chitlapakkam when the fatal mishap happened.

Police said Govindaraj did not notice a speed breaker, lost control of the bike and fell on the road. On impact, his head hit the roadside lamp post and he died on the spot in front of his two children.

The children who were 12 and 8 years old were helpless and started to cry seeing their father was lying in a pool of blood.

Soon the neighbours rushed to the spot and they informed the Chromepet traffic investigation police and the police team who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

However, the locals said that the speed breaker was bigger than the usual size and many of them had fallen because of it.

They said that even after many requests the Tambaram corporation officials did not take any steps to rectify it.