Specially-abled children to make waves in sea swimming expedition

CHENNAI: Eleven years ago, when Sathish Sivakumar established Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs, little did he know that he would be bringing smiles to the faces of children with special needs. Now, 14 students from the academy are gearing up for a World Record Sea Swimming Expedition from February 1 to 4, covering a distance of 165 kilometres from Cuddalore to Chennai over four days. This extraordinary expedition, undertaken by children on the Autism spectrum, is registered with the World Records Union, the Asia and India Book of Records.

“The expedition aims to challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance and awareness of the Autism spectrum. This world record swimming expedition is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of diversity, a testament to human potential, and an invitation to embrace inclusivity. We are pleased with the focus, potential, and determination of these 14 children, and we strongly believe this expedition will take them places in the world of swimming as a sport,” says Sathish, the founder and head coach of Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs. The academy located in Selaiyur offers swimming coaching with ASCA Level 3 technical specifications. The courses are designed to train young kids, particularly children with special needs.





Sathish informs us that students aged between 9 and 19 will be participating in this sea swimming expedition. “Many of these swimmers have already participated in various swimming events in the country and have won many accolades. Events like these help create awareness that, like any other children, special needs children also deserve opportunities. Swimming helps children with special needs in many ways. Swimming benefits children by enhancing communication skills, developing life skills, and improving balance, coordination, and functional strength,” he adds.



Selvan’s son Kavin has been learning swimming for the past 11 years. Selvan, the parent coordinator of Yadhavi, shares Kavin’s initial struggles and subsequent triumphs with the support of Sathish and other trainers. Selvan tells DT Next, “Kavin approaches things with caution, being resistant to change. During the initial week of training, he remained seated on the pool steps. In the second week, he began dipping his legs. With the support of Sathish and the other trainers, Kavin overcame his fears, gradually showing improvement. Today, I am proud to say that he has achieved an 80 percent proficiency in professional swimming, and he genuinely enjoys the experience.”

Selvan says that the entire team is excited about the upcoming sea expedition. “A lot of parents keep their special needs children at home for various reasons. We are trying to break this stigma, emphasising that children with special needs can choose any sport that suits them. Engaging in sports or any other activities helps address several issues faced by special children, such as reducing sensory problems and hyperactivity, and providing a sense of calmness,” shares Selvan.

Balaji Kannan, another parent, notes that his 9-year-old son, Hruday, has become calmer and more settled through swimming. “As a child, he began learning about his surroundings. Each swimming instructor at the academy has been with these kids for a long time. The coaches know each child inside out which is a unique and significant aspect” says Balaji.