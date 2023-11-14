Special VB trains for Sabari festival

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced Vande Bharat special train services connecting Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush during Sabari Festival.

Train No. 06067 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 06.00 hrs on 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th December, 2023 (Thursdays) and reach Tirunelveli at 14.15 hrs the same day (7 Services).

Train No. 06068 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special will leave Tirunelveli at 15.00 hrs on 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th December, 2023 (Thursdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 23.15 hrs the same day (7 Services).

Advance reservation for the special trains comprising eight coaches is already open, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.