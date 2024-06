Special trains between Tambaram and Tiruvannamalai for Pournami Girivalam announced; check details

CHENNAI: Special Trains would be operated between Tambaram and Tiruvannamalai for the convenience of Tiruvannamalai pilgrims for Pournami Girivalam on Friday and Saturday, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No. 06127 Tambaram – Tiruvannamalai Pournami Girivalam special will leave Tambaram at 12.00 hrs on Friday and reach Tiruvannamalai at 16.00 hrs, the same day (1 Service). The train will reach Chengalpattu at 12.28/12.30 and Villupuram at 14.20/14.40.

In return direction Train No. 06128 Tiruvannamalai – Tambaram Pournami

Girivalam Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 08.00 on Saturday and reach Tambaram at 12.30 hrs, the same day (1 Service).

The train will reach Villupuram at 09.45/09.55 and Chengalpattu at 11.33/11.35, added the statement.