Special trains announced from Bangalore via Katpadi: Check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified special trains in Bengaluru – Guwahati sector to clear extra rush during summer season.

Train no 06569 SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Express Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 00.30 hrs on 28th April, 05th, 12th, 19th May, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Guwahati at 05.30 hrs the third day (4 Services).

Train no 06570 Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special via Katpadi, Jolarpettai will leave Guwahati at 06.00 hrs on 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd May, 2024 (Wednesdays) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.00 hrs the third day (4 Services).

The trains will consist of four AC tier-II, 14 AC tier-III Economy and two luggage cum brake vans, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.