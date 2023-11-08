Special trains announced for Deepavali: check deets

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced a special train between Chennai Egmore and Tuticorin to clear extra rush during Deepavali Festival.

Train No. 06001 Chennai Egmore – Tuticorin Superfast Festival Special Fare will leave Chennai Egmore at 23.45 hrs on 10th and 12th November (Friday & Sunday) and reach Tuticorin at 12.30 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 06002 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tuticorin at 15.30 hrs on 11th and 13th November (Saturday & Monday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 04.45 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising an AC tier-II, tier-III and AC tier-III economy, 10 sleeper class, five General Second Class coaches and one luggage cum brake van would be open shortly, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.