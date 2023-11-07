Special trains announced for Deepavali: check deets

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced a pair of trains from Tambaram to Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali Festival.

Train No. 06064 Tambaram – Mangaluru Jn Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 13.30 hrs on 10th, 17th, 24th November (Fridays) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 06.20 hrs, the next day (3 Services).

Train No. 06065 Mangaluru Jn - Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 10.00 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th November (Saturdays) and reach Tambaram at 13.15 hrs, the next day (3 Services). Advance reservation for the trains comprising two AC first class cum AC tier-II coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, five General Second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly) will open shortly.

Additional stoppage for Deepavali

Likewise, East Coast Railway has notified additional stoppages and revised the timings of Train No. 06071/06072 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Deepavali Festival Specials -amp; Train No. 06073/06074 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar - Dr MGR Chennai Central in view of Deepavali Festivals: Train No. 06071 leaving MGR Chennai Central at 23.45hrs on Saturday would stop for five minutes at Simhachalam North and Cuttack from 11.40hrs and 18.25hrs on Sunday and reach Santragachi at 3.45hrs on Monday.

Train no 06072 Santragachi – Chennai Central superfast special fare special train leaving Santragachi at 5.00hrs on Monday will stop at Cuttack and Simhachalam North for five minutes from 12.10hrs and 20.15hrs on Monday and reach Chennai Central at 11.00hrs on Tuesday.

Train No.06073 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar Special leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45hrs on Monday would stop at Simhachalam North and Duvvada at 11.40hrs and 11.15hrs on Tuesday.

Train no 06074 leaving Bhubaneswar at 21.00hrs on Tuesday would reach Simhachalam North and Duvvada at 3.05hrs and 3.42hrs on Wednesday, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.